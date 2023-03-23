NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.07.

NIKE Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. The stock has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

