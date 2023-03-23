AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 248,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.31.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

