AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $78,542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,307,000 after buying an additional 1,972,574 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after buying an additional 1,062,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $55.93 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

