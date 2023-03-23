Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dover by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Dover by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dover by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 263,414 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.