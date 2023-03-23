Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,455 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

