Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

PAVE stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

