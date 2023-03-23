Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

