VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6,114.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,429,000 after acquiring an additional 937,824 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,317,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 221,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 204,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,964 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

