Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $391,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CSX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

