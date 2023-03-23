JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $127.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

