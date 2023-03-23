Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $126.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

