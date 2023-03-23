Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 314.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

