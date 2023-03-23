Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 62,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $436.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.32.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

