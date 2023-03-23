Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Truist Financial Stock Performance
TFC opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
See Also
