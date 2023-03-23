iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,102,000 after buying an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after buying an additional 498,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MBB opened at $95.38 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $102.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
