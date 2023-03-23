Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $366.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

