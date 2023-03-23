Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $276,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,251,000 after buying an additional 354,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $146.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

