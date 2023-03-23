Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $187,000 Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Futu by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143,252 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.80. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

