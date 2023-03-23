Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $365,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $330.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.00. The company has a market cap of $314.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

