Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

