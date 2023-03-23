Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Trading Down 3.0 %

Nucor stock opened at $147.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

