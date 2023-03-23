iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 85,601 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,707,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.31.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

