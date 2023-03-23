Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Tesla Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $191.15 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.