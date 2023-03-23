Rickie Pobjoy Purchases 100,000 Shares of Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Stock

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3 – Get Rating) insider Rickie Pobjoy bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$23,500.00 ($15,771.81).
Australian Rare Earths Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 10.39.
Australian Rare Earths Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
- Shoe Carnival Is A Comfortable Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.