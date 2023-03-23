Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Clorox by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

NYSE CLX opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.77.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

