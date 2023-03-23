Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBTE opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $24.72.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
