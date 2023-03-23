Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge by 124.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after buying an additional 664,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BG opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

