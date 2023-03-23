MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MasTec by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149,702 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

