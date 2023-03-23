Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,439 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $99.29 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $107.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

