Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,633 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

