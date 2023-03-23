Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 699.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

