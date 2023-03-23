Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,615 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

FNDX stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

