Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,450 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.9 %

ADM stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

