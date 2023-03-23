Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,970 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Corteva by 691.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 68.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $58,447,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

CTVA stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

