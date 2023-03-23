Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.49 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

