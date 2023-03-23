Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCN opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

