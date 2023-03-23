Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,325 shares of company stock worth $2,341,656 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

