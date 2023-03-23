Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,695,000 after acquiring an additional 114,768 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average of $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

