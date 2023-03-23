Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,390 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

