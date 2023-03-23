Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BDX opened at $238.92 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.62 and its 200-day moving average is $241.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

