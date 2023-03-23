Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

