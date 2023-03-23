Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.96% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $108.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.22. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

