Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Altria Group (NYSE:MOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.98-$5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.