Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 281 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
State Street Stock Performance
Shares of STT opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.
State Street Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.
About State Street
State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
