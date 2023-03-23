Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FL. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.
Foot Locker Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.
Insider Activity at Foot Locker
In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Foot Locker
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
