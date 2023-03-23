Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FL. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.