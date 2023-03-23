Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

Shares of EL stock opened at $237.30 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $289.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.84 and its 200 day moving average is $238.69. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

