AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

