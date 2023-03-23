Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,181,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after buying an additional 472,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 121,825 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 83,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.