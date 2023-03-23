Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,181,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after buying an additional 472,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 121,825 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 83,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.
Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.