Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

IWC stock opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.75 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $843.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

