Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,636,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,560,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 716.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,447 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,134,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 873,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 324,137 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

